New Mexico neared 165,000 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 691 newly confirmed positive test results. State health officials also reported 20 more deaths from the illness, including a man in his 70s from Santa Fe County.
The county had 28 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total number of infections to 8,564 since the pandemic began in March. The county has had 96 deaths.
The total number of deaths in New Mexico is 2,975.
There were 643 people hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of COVID-19.
