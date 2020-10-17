The state Department of Health reported 577 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday — a significant drop from previous days when the state set single-day records, but still higher than what health officials would like to see, they said.
Santa Fe County had 28 new infections. Bernalillo County recorded 191, the most of any county. Doña Ana County added 98, Eddy County had 36 and Curry County had 35.
The state also reported an additional 19 cases at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County.
The number of confirmed infections statewide increased to 36,343.
Health officials also reported another death in Bernalillo County. The state has had 929 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began seven months ago.
On Saturday, 173 people in New Mexico were hospitalized for the disease and 19,853 people had recovered.
Santa Fe Public Schools announced a student and an employee in the transportation department tested positive for the virus. Neither was on a campus nor had close contact with other students or employees, the district said.
The Santa Fe High student is the first reported by the district to test positive for the virus. The district has said 17 employees or contractors have become infected with the virus since mid-July.
