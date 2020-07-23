State health officials on Thursday announced the highest daily count yet of new novel coronavirus cases, with 343 positive tests.
New Mexico now has a total of 18,163 cases and 596 deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
Health officials reported five deaths Thursday: two Bernalillo County women, one in her 80s and one in her 90s who was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque; a man in his 60s from Doña Ana County; a woman in her 40s from Lea County; and a woman in her 60s from McKinley County.
There were six new coronavirus cases reported in Santa Fe County, which has a total of 462.
More than a third of Thursday's new cases were in Bernalillo County, the state's most populous, which now leads New Mexico with a total of 4,131 cases. McKinley County, with 3,844 total cases, added 26 new ones. San Juan County added 21 cases and Doña Ana County added 31.
Lea County reported 33 new positive tests, a staggering number for a county with just 465 total cases of the virus.
There are now 167 people hospitalized in the state for treatment of COVID-19.
