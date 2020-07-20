State health officials on Monday announced 255 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and seven more deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
Santa Fe County, which now has tallied 433 cases, reported 16 new positive tests Monday.
Bernalillo County, which leads the state in coronavirus cases with 3,861, had 88 new ones.
The state has had 17,215 cases of the virus, and 578 people have died from COVID-19.
The new deaths were two women from Bernalillo County, one in her 70s who was a resident of the Rio at Las Estancias facility in Albuquerque, and one in her 80s; a woman in her 50s from Cibola County; a man in his 70s from Doña Ana County; two men from McKinley County, one in his 50s and one in his 70s; and a woman in her 70s from McKinley County.
There are now 154 people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, state health officials said.
I’ve also followed hospitalizations. Fortunately at the moment we are okay with that. Our positivity rate is normally 5% or less. Today it was 3.5%. My concern is with 250 some cases daily how long before we begin to see a rise in hospital rates and then deaths. Judging by other states there’s a lag between illness, hospitalizations, and sadly deaths. I pray we are able to buck this trend but I’m not confident we will.
I feel so much better now that you are on this!
The good news - hospitalizations today statewide are 154 versus 172 a week ago. So what is this telling us? The lag argument is tough since the NM surge has been going for a month.
