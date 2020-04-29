New Mexico health officials on Wednesday announced the highest daily count of confirmed novel coronavirus cases, with most of the 239 new positive test results reported in northwestern counties where the virus has taken a heavy toll on the Navajo Nation.
The new cases bring the state's total to 3,213. Nearly 53 percent of the people in New Mexico infected with the virus are Native Americans, according to state data.
Officials reported two more New Mexico residents have died from the illness, a woman in her 50s from McKinley County and a man in his 50s from Sandoval County.
McKinley County added 133 new cases of the virus Wednesday, for a total of 953. Nearby San Juan County had 68 newly confirmed cases, for a total of 576. The Navajo Nation spans both counties.
There were no new cases reported in Santa Fe County.
Bernalillo County, which has a total of 765 cases, reported 27 new ones Wednesday.
There are 163 patients currently hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to state officials. So far, the illness has led to a total of 536 hospitalizations in the state and 112 deaths.
The deaths include 25 residents of Life Care Center of Farmington and 16 at La Vida Llena retirement community in Albuquerque, which have had severe outbreaks of the illness.
Statewide, the number of new cases per day has not flattened out:
Prayers to all who have suffered, or are suffering. However, there is some good news.
Santa Fe County didn't have a new case today, and the average daily number of new cases has been less than 2 for the last two plus weeks.
Congrats to Santa Fe County for smashing the curve.
So very sad to hear of all these deaths - so many in the Navajo Nation, so many in nursing homes. Heartfelt prayers for the loved ones, families, friends and communities having to endure these losses...heartfelt prayers for those who have now left us...crying tears..everyday... praying for those alive and dealing with health conditions... for those of us who can exercise consideration and safe health practices and stem these covid-19 outbreaks - we can do this! We must stay at home and not infect others or become infected - we do this not only for ourselves and our families, but for our neighbors and our communities. Urging you - for just a little longer - to observe the shutdown and save lives (yours may be one of them saved!)
