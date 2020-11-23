New Mexico's COVID-19 numbers continue at their robust pace, with the state reporting 2,259 new cases, 846 hospitalizations and 17 deaths Monday, including a woman in her 70s from Santa Fe County.
Now a week into a shutdown state officials hope will slow the acceleration of the coronavirus, most of New Mexico's most consistent infection areas — Bernalillo (748 cases), Santa Fe (219), Doña Ana (202) and Sandoval (122) counties — are joined by counties that had seemed to beat back the threat earlier in the crisis. McKinley and San Juan counties in northwestern New Mexico, once the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, reported 169 and 149 cases, respectively.
Six of Monday's reported deaths were from Bernalillo County. In all, 1,400 New Mexicans have died from COVID-19.
The sprawling ZIP code 87507, which includes parts of both the city and county of Santa Fe, had the second-most cases (111) in New Mexico on Monday, behind a ZIP code in the Albuquerque area.
Looks like we are about ready to shot our other foot now. "The TSA reports over two million Americans have gone through their security checkpoints on the Friday and Saturday before Thanksgiving. On those same days, Nov. 20 and Nov. 21, 4.7 million Americans flew."
https://www.koat.com/article/millions-of-americans-expected-to-travel-for-thanksgiving/34753477
