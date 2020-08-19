New Mexico added 174 cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, including 12 in Santa Fe County, to bring the statewide total to 23,749.
Bernalillo County had the highest number of new cases with 33 followed by Lea County with 25 and Chaves County with 19. Three new infections were detected among federal inmates at Cibola County Correctional Center.
The state also reported six more deaths, including a Taos County man in his 60s. The other new fatalities were in Bernalillo, McKinley and San Juan counties.
Overall, 729 people have died of COVID-19 in New Mexico since the pandemic began, according to the Department of Health.
The state said 10,976 people have recovered from COVID-19, while 94 remain hospitalized.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
But I thought this was under control? That’s a 150% increase from the last report. Huh.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.