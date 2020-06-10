New Mexico health officials announced 147 more residents are infected with the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 9,250.
Six new deaths also were reported Wednesday, for a total of 410.
Among the new deaths were a woman in her 60s from Bernalillo County, who was a patient at the Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque; a man in his 50s from McKinley County; two women in their 70s from McKinley; a man in his 50s from San Juan County; and a woman in her 70s from San Juan.
Santa Fe County had two new cases Wednesday, for a total of 160.
The highest numbers of new cases were in McKinley County (50) and San Juan County (34), where the virus' outbreak has been most severe.
Doña Ana County, a more recent hot spot, reported 27 new cases.
A total of 1,583 New Mexico patients have been hospitalized for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, including 197 current hospitalizations. Nearly 246,000 people in the state had been tested for the virus, according to state data.
