The daily count of newly confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the state continued to decline Monday following a surge in June and July.
State health officials reported 117 new cases, bringing the total to 21,130. There was one additional death, a Doña Ana County man in his 60s, for a total of 655 deaths since the pandemic reached New Mexico in March.
Doña Ana County led the state in new cases Monday with 27. Bernalillo County, which had seen cases skyrocket in June and July, reported 18 positive test results. Santa Fe County had three new positives.
There are 131 people in the state hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus-related symptoms, the state said in a news release, and 8,463 people have recovered from the illness. Since the pandemic began, 2,730 coronavirus patients have been hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Monday, nearly 578,000 tests for the novel coronavirus had been administered in the state.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.