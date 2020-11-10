State health officials announced 1,266 new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, including 90 in Santa Fe County.
The total number of infections diagnosed in the state since the start of the pandemic is 57,547. Bernalillo County led Tuesday's count with 307 new cases, while Doña Ana County had 222 and Sandoval County had 100.
There were 14 new deaths announced Tuesday, bringing the state's total number of COVID-19-related fatalities in the state to 1,144.
Seven of the new deaths were in Doña Ana County: Two men in their 40s, a man in his 50s, two women in their 60s, a woman her 70s and a woman in her 80s. McKinley County had two deaths, a man and woman their 70s. Other deaths were Lea, Lincoln, Luna, Sandoval and Socorro counties.
There were 425 people in hospitalized in New Mexico for treatment of COVID-19, a number state officials said is straining medical facilities.
