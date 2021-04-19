New Mexico recorded 638 new cases of the coronavirus and six deaths in a three-day reporting period, according to the state Department of Health.
The state no longer releases numbers over the weekend.
Santa Fe County tallied 26 cases and Rio Arriba County nine Saturday through Monday. The highest number of cases was in Bernalillo County, with 199.
Santa Fe County now has seen 10,001 cases of the virus since the start of the crisis. That is the sixth-highest total among New Mexico counties, behind Sandoval (11,712), McKinley (12,193), San Juan (14,1451), Doña Ana (24,370) and Bernalillo (56,086).
The Department of Health said four of the six COVID-19 fatalities had underlying conditions. The dead ranged in ages from their 40s to their 90s.
New Mexico has recorded 4,007 deaths.
The state's hospitalization count remains fairly stable, with 113 on Monday. The Department of Health said 38.3 percent of those eligible have been fully vaccinated.
