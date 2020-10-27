New Mexico's thin margin for bed space in its hospitals during the most recent COVID-19 spike continues to tighten.
The state on Tuesday said 307 people are hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, a number officials have watched closely in recent weeks. On Oct. 18, the state reported 171 hospitalizations.
About 76 percent of general beds in New Mexico are now occupied, with 69 percent of intensive-care beds in use.
The state reported 590 new cases of the virus and four additional deaths — a man in his 60s from Doña Ana County; a woman in her 80s from Lea County; a woman in her 80s from Roosevelt County and a woman in her 40s from Socorro County. New Mexico has seen 980 fatalities from COVID-19.
Though the state's virus count was headed Tuesday by 163 cases in Doña Ana County, the startling rise in cases in lightly populated Luna County was notable. The southwestern New Mexico county, which counts Deming (population 14,000) as its largest city, reported 95 cases Tuesday and has seen 959 overall since the pandemic began.
There were 141 cases in Bernalillo County and 19 in Santa Fe County.
