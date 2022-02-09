New Mexico recorded 1,844 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 36 more deaths, pushing the total number of cases among New Mexicans amid the pandemic closer to 500,000.

In Santa Fe County, a man in his 70s who had underlying conditions and a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized were among the fatalities. Ninety-eight new cases were recorded in the county. 

The counties with the highest numbers of new cases were Bernalillo, with 475; Doña Ana, 275; Sandoval, 153; and San Juan, 128.

The other newly reported deaths involved eight people in Bernalillo County; four in San Juan; three each in Chaves and Quay; two each in Cibola, Doña Ana, Lea, Otero and Valencia; and one each in Eddy, Hidalgo, Lincoln, McKinley, Sandoval and San Juan.

The state's positivity rate was 19.8 percent, and 569 people statewide were hospitalized with COVID-19 complications.

The number of New Mexico deaths from COVID-19 complications rose to 6,597, while the total number of cases recorded statewide throughout the pandemic reached 497,570.

View (2) comments

Mike Johnson
Mike Johnson

As usual, case numbers and deaths are all out of time sequence are not useful for anything. Only hospitalizations mean anything and are reliable anymore, what a joke this all is.

Sabine Strohem

KOB has the most relevant numbers. As we know, given that we have vaccines, therapeutics, and tests, hospitalizations, and, sadly, deaths, are the primary metric. Hospitalizations must be measured against beds and of course, NM has limited beds and more importantly ICU beds. But, we're trending in the right direction.

