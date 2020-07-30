Health officials on Thursday reported New Mexico added 255 cases of the novel coronavirus and saw three new deaths related to the illness.
The newly confirmed cases bring the statewide total to 20,388, with 635 deaths of New Mexico residents from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
The most recent deaths were a woman and a man in their 70s from McKinley County, and a woman in her 80s from San Juan County — areas of northwestern New Mexico that were hit hard by the pandemic in its earlier months. While numbers of new cases had started to decline there, both counties saw spikes Thursday: 35 positive tests in McKinley and 22 in San Juan.
Santa Fe County had 15 new cases, bringing its total to 550.
Bernalillo County, which leads the state with 4,688 cases, had 63 new ones Thursday.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a news conference Thursday that 156 people are currently hospitalized in the state for treatment of COVID-19, including 33 on ventilators.
