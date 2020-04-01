A state website launched Tuesday aims to promote small businesses across New Mexico.
The Buy for Tomorrow Today campaign, offered by the New Mexico Economic Development Department at buynmlocal.com, allows businesses to post information and a photo, as well as offer gift certificates for later use.
The site had 47 businesses listed by Tuesday afternoon, including Iconik Coffee Roasters and the nonprofit Reunity Resources in Santa Fe.
“We are providing a venue for companies to market themselves,” said state Economic Development Secretary Alicia J. Keyes. “What we’re trying to do is get some income going for these New Mexico businesses.”
The campaign is in response to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's order for most businesses to close or limit operations to drive-thru or curbside service as the state tries to rein in the spread of the new coronavirus.
Businesses may decide whether to offer a gift card for future use, which typically includes a discount.
Iconik Coffee Roasters owner Sean Ham still offers walk-in, walk-out service at his two cafes in Santa Fe, along with curbside service.
Ham welcomed the chance to join the Buy for Tomorrow Today campaign.
“Basically, what we are trying to do here is let people know we’re still open and keeping as many employees as possible,” Ham said.
The state Economic Development Department has initiated a string of other programs to assist small businesses affected by the shutdown. It has a new COVID-19 Business Loan Guarantee Program in place, as well as loans for land, building and infrastructure through the Local Economic Development Act program.
Economic Development is teaming up with the U.S. Small Business Administration and other state agencies for a COVID-19 Business Assistance webinar at noon Friday.
“I think this health emergency will have a huge impact on small business,” Keyes said. “It’s up to us and New Mexico communities to help them through this difficult time.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.