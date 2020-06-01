A 31-year-old inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility in Southern New Mexico has died from COVID-19, the state Corrections Department announced Monday.
The victim, whose name was not released, had multiple preexisting conditions, and was hospitalized in El Paso, the department said in a news release. Forty-six positive cases have been reported in that facility and three inmates are hospitalized.
New Mexico announced 113 more positive cases Monday and six additional deaths. Victims included two residents of McKinley County, two from San Juan County and one from Socorro County.
In all, the state has had 7,800 cases of COVID-19; 362 people have died from the illness. Santa Fe County reported three new cases, with six in Taos County. Cases from northwestern New Mexico continue to dominate the state's numbers; San Juan and McKinley counties had 72 of the state's 113 reported cases, according to figures released by the Governor's Office.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.