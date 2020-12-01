New Mexico health officials reported 2,330 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 21 more residents ranging in age from the 20s to 90s had died.
The state's total caseload stands at 99,419 and 1,589 people have died.
There were a near-record 909 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the state Department of Health said. Hospitals warned Monday they were bracing for an onslaught of post-Thanksgiving cases and could become overwhelmed.
Bernalillo County logged more than 38 percent of the new cases, with 895, while Doña Ana County had 198, Santa Fe County 181 and Sandoval County 178. The 87507 ZIP code in Santa Fe County was third-highest in the state with 95 cases.
Doña Ana and Curry counties reported four deaths each Tuesday. Other deaths were in Bernalillo, Chavez, Eddy, Grant, Lea, Luna, McKinley, Otero, Roosevelt and San Juan counties.
Nearly 7,000 people in the state have been hospitalized with the illness since the pandemic began in March; more than 33,000 cases are considered recovered, according to the Health Department.
