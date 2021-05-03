New Mexico recorded 685 COVID-19 cases in a three-day reporting period, the state Department of Health said Monday.
Nearly one-third of those cases originated in Bernalillo County. San Juan County, where cases have risen in the past week, had 119 cases Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Santa Fe County recorded 30 cases in the reporting period. The Department of Health no longer reports daily case counts during the weekend.
In addition, six people died of COVID-19, including a man in his 70s from Rio Arriba County. The state now has reported 4,073 deaths.
The state said 132 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 44.5 percent of the state has been fully vaccinated. More than 58 percent of New Mexicans who are eligible for the vaccine have had at least one shot.
