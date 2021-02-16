State health officials on Tuesday announced 308 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, including eight in Santa Fe County, and a dozen more deaths from the illness.
A Santa County woman in her 60s was one of the new 12 new fatalities, bringing the county's total toll to 130. The state has had 3,550 deaths from COVID-19.
Among the new cases, which bring the state's total caseload to 181,060, were 13 infections in federal inmates at the Cibola County Correctional Center.
There were 290 patients in the state hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.
More than 303,000 people in the state have received their first dose of the two-shot vaccine for the novel coronavirus, while 138,755 people have been fully vaccinated, state data show.
Santa Fe County, with 16 percent of the population partially vaccinated and 8.3 percent fully vaccinated, according to state data, lags behind neighboring counties.
The state recently changed the way it was reporting vaccination data by county, ensuring the numbers referred to county residents who had received doses of the vaccine rather than the volume of vaccine administered in each county. The change drastically reduced the Santa Fe County's numbers, which means many people who had received doses here in the earlier days of the vaccine rollout were not county residents.
