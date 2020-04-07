Government officials, law enforcement and religious leaders are asking people to stay at home this Holy Week and to not participate in the annual pilgrimages to El Santuario de Chimayó or Tome Hill.
No safety arrangements or traffic control will be provided along pilgrimage routes, the New Mexico Department of Transportation said Tuesday in a news release.
While the Santa Fe Police Department and Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office will be present on the routes, officers and deputies will tell people to go home and abide by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's stay-at-home order, the news release states.
"I know this is painful but we don't want anyone getting hurt or killed on the roadways," Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval said.
The stay-at-home order limits group sizes to no more than five people and ask individuals to maintain at least a 6-foot distance between one another.
Thousands make the pilgrimage every year to El Santuario de Chimayó, some from hundreds of miles away, often walking in groups along roadways and crowding the sacred site. People often wait in hours-long, crowded lines to go inside the Santuario.
“We understand this is a terrible hardship for the faithful, but public health is the first and foremost consideration,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “And large groups are an enormous public health risk to our communities right now. I am immensely grateful to the Archbishop and to faith leaders from all across the state who have voluntarily canceled Holy Week congregations and encourage everyone to heed the guidance: This week, home is the holy place.”
El Santuario de Chimayó will be closed Holy Thursday to Easter Monday, according to the news release, and visitors are also discouraged from even visiting the site.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Michelle continues, as usual, to waffle. The latest, 04/06 Order exempts churches, etc., from Mass Gatherings, thus not subject to limitations. Then, she turns about and decides NOT to offer protections to the pilgrims.
As evident from the earliest Covid encounter, Michelle wants to avoid ACTION, in favor of exhortation, as being politically safer. Action always risks criticism.
Amusing that Alan Webber's imposition of restrictions on grocery stores, while questionable legally, finally stirred Michelle to action. She then "out bid" Alan, who had imposed a 30% capacity limit, by going to 20%. There is nothing to support the 20% except response to Alan. What fun.
The grocery stores have long been an obvious place to pick up the virus, but Michelle wasn't interested, in spite of my attempts to approach her office, and comments in the media. Finally, only when Alan made a move, she responded; which tells you a lot about Michelle. She's all about Public Relations, and avoids action, even when action is required. Even Alan, a very dangerous, power hungry, person would be preferable to the incompetent Michelle. What a sorry state we are in, with such choices. An incompetent Governor, versus a power mad Mayor. God help us...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.