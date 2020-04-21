The state Land Office has issued an emergency rule allowing oil and gas companies to temporarily shut in wells for at least 30 days with no penalty from the state.
State officials instituted the emergency rule after positive public comments from industry and environmental groups supporting the measure following an unprecedented plunge in oil prices.
On Monday, crude oil prices plummeted to nearly minus $40 per barrel.
“It is in the best interest of the vital public institutions we serve that the state Land Office allow the temporary oil well shut-ins to assure we get the best value for the resources that they rely on in order to operate. If oil is sold at $8 a barrel, our public schools don’t get their fair share,” Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard said in a statement.
After feedback from the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association and from environmental groups last week, the office also decided to allow companies to stop pumping oil for a longer period, Garcia Richard said.
In February, the office announced a plan to conduct a statewide review of the "environmental risk posed by oil and gas operators on state trust land," according to the office.
That review would inform policymakers on whether the current amount of money companies must issue for each oil well through bonding is adequate to cover the cost of cleanup should the company go bankrupt.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.