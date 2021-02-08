Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine still far outstrips supply, but hospital officials foresee that changing in the coming weeks and said they believe the state's health system can inoculate New Mexicans on a much larger scale than is being done now.
Hospital officials at a joint news conference on Monday said they expect the state's vaccine shipments to increase by March, especially if Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca receive emergency federal authorization to dispense their vaccines.
"We do hope that once the supply becomes abundant ... we would do larger, mass vaccination clinics for the community," said David Gonzales, chief medical officer for Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
As of Monday, more than 350,000 New Mexicans have received their first shot and more than 88,000 have gotten the booster shot, according the the state's vaccine dashboard.
Monday's dashboard reported almost 461,000 doses the state received so far, but the number was adjusted to 364,000 because it had counted the doses delivered to federal agencies such as Indian Health Services and Veterans Administration.
The state doesn't control how federal agencies dispense their doses. It plans to add a dashboard category on federal vaccine distribution within the state.
State officials expect to receive 59,500 new doses this week.
Vaccination is moving through the 1B phase that includes people who are 75 and older and those with medical conditions that make them more likely to suffer severe COVID-19 symptoms.
Health officials estimate an average of 9,000 shots are given each day.
Still, many New Mexicans who are eligible for vaccines have grown impatient and are traveling to Amarillo, Texas to be inoculated. In Texas, shots are administered with no waiting lists to qualified people — such as those at least 65 — who show up at vaccination sites.
Hospital officials stood by New Mexico's system, calling it efficient and fair.
The hospitals collaborate with the state Department of Health and follow the agency's guidelines for which groups get vaccinated first, said Dr. Denise Gonzales, medical director for Presbyterian Healthcare Services.
"We have one of the highest vaccination rates in the country and we're doing it in an equitable way," she said. "I want to encourage people to please be patient and wait for us to call your name."
However, if people have the means to get vaccinated in a neighboring state like Texas, no one will oppose them doing so, she said.
David Gonzales said the percentage of people being inoculated with the current supply "speaks for how well we're distributing the vaccination and getting it into people's arms."
Matt Bieber, a Health Department spokesman, in an email lauded the vaccination effort despite the criticisms.
"Eligible people aren’t falling through the cracks," Bieber wrote. "Like states across the country, New Mexico faces a gap between vaccine supply and demand, and we are moving through the distribution phases faster than 47 other states."
Denise Gonzales said the consensus among hospital and state health leaders is there's ample capacity to handle the anticipated boost in vaccine volume.
Aside from hospitals, the state has health offices and community centers throughout New Mexico where vaccines can be distributed, David Gonzales said.
"I think you'll see a very robust vaccination program once the supply arrives," he said.
The doctors also offered upbeat reports on COVID-19 hospitalizations declining, which has allowed more attention to be placed on other types of critical care patients.
They credited vaccinations and people following coronavirus precautions with reducing serious infections. But as always, they implored residents to not let up.
"Overall, though, we are ... very optimistic, but want to continue to encourage people to follow COVID safe practices," said David Pitcher, executive physician at the University of New Mexico Health System. "We want folks to sign up for vaccination."
