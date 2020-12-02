New Mexico reported a record 40 additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, including a Santa Fe County woman in her 70s and a Rio Arriba County man in his 50s, as the state surpassed 100,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
Health officials also reported 940 people were hospitalized in New Mexico with the disease, further straining the state's medical system.
"Hospital capacities continue to be stretched to the max, and in some cases beyond that," said Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the Governor's Office.
In a statement, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she prays every day for those who are battling COVID-19.
"There can be no doubt: We are headed for a painful winter. More New Mexicans will contract this virus and fall seriously ill. Some will lose their lives. Today alone we lost 40 New Mexicans to this virus," she said.
“But I am reminded and hope to remind you, even as we reach this grim milestone [100,000 confirmed cases], of two inescapable, essential facts. It is within our power to reverse the deadly trajectory of this pandemic. And we, as one united state, are more than up to the challenge."
There were 1,549 additional infections statewide, with 76 new cases in Santa Fe County, bringing the state's case count to 100,963 since the pandemic began.
Overall, 1,629 people in New Mexico have died of COVID-19, including 37 in Santa Fe County and 24 in Rio Arriba County.
Sixteen counties reported at least one death Wednesday, and eight recorded more than one additional fatality.
