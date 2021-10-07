New Mexico's daily count of new coronavirus cases edged up to 1,025 on Thursday, when state health officials also reported 14 new deaths from COVID-19.
San Juan County led the state with 237 cases, followed by Bernalillo County, New Mexico's most populous, with 212. Santa Fe County had 42 cases, while Los Alamos County had 34.
There were four new cases reported among inmates held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility.
The 10 recent new deaths were people ranging in age from their 30s to their 80s from Chaves, Eddy, Lea, McKinley, Quay, Sandoval, San Juan and San Miguel counties.
Among four deaths from more than 30 days ago, two were reported in Lea County and one each was reported in Bernalillo and Quay counties.
There were 349 patients in the state hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 on Thursday, health officials reported.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020, New Mexico has seen 257,970 cases and 4,854 deaths from the illness.
State data shows 80.5 percent of residents over 18 have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 71.2 percent are fully vaccinated. Among those ages 12 to 17, 55.4 percent are fully vaccinated.
In Santa Fe County, 81.3 percent of residents have received the full series of inoculations.
