The state Department of Health reported 230 new cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, including six in Santa Fe County.
The state now has a total of 14,773 confirmed cases, equal to 0.7 percent of the population, and 6,271 people have recovered. Santa Fe County has seen 328 cases, or about 0.22 percent of its population.
The state also announced four new deaths — an Otero County woman in her 80s; a San Juan County man in his 70s; and two McKinley County men, one in his 40s and another in his 50s — to bring the death toll to 543 New Mexicans.
According to the state Department of Health, 158 people are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.