State health officials on Monday announced 165 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including two in Santa Fe County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in New Mexico to 6,096.
Five more New Mexico people have died from COVID-19, the illnesses caused by the virus, for a total of 270 deaths, officials said.
Among the new cases are 21 state inmates held at the Otero County Prison Facility and three federal inmates at the facility. The state prisoners are the first with reported infections. There are now 84 federal inmates with infections in the state, including 38 at the Otero prison and 43 at the Otero County Processing Center.
There were 67 new cases of the virus in McKinley County and 34 in San Juan County, the state data show. The two counties now have a combined 3,329 cases. Santa Fe County has 124 cases.
The newly reported deaths were a man in his 70s from Bernalillo County, who was a resident of La Vida Llena in Albuquerque; a man in his 80s from Bernalillo County; a man in his his 60s and a man in his 70s from McKinley County; and a woman in her 30s from San Juan County.
There are now 213 people hospitalized in the state for treatment of COVID-19. The total number of hospitalizations so far has been 886.
About 13 percent of New Mexico people with coronavirus infections are 19 and under; 44 percent are under 50, and 58 percent are Native American.
Previously reported numbers included four cases that were determined to be out-of-state residents, two were duplicates, and one case in Santa Fe County was determined to be a false positive, a news release said. The errors have been corrected.
