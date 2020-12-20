Nathan Butters, a 42-year-old lawyer-turned-medical student at the University of New Mexico, knows he’s putting some part of himself — his reputation, his possible future as a doctor — at risk.
But he can’t help it, he said: If what he believes about a possible COVID-19 treatment turns out to be true, he would be helping others by advocating for its use.
“I’ve been trying since July to get people in New Mexico” — from Governor's Office officials to Human Services Secretary David Scrase — “to pay attention to this treatment, this drug,” Butters said. “People just tell me, 'Oh, there aren’t enough studies; there are no control groups.' There’s a lot of resistance because it hasn’t been blessed by the FDA, the CDC, the NIH — by the powers that be.”
About six months ago, Butters stumbled upon research and development work done by the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, a group of physicians based in Madison, Wis., who created a treatment protocol for the illness, one they claim works in countries where it is being used — Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Egypt and elsewhere. Doctors and health care workers with the alliance and throughout the world say they’ve been using the treatment to “cure” people infected with the coronavirus.
“This protocol could save lives nationwide,” Butters said. “It has the potential to change the game.”
The U.S. has had about 16 million coronavirus cases and 300,000 deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Worldwide, there have been 69 million cases and over 1.5 million deaths.
Still, the only COVID-19 treatments approved so far by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are the antiviral drug remdesivir and the monoclonal antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab. All were given emergency use authorization.
The FDA in late March issued EUAs for the antimalarial drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine but revoked the status in mid-June after evidence emerged of potential risks that outweighed the drugs' benefits.
The key to the treatment developed by the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance is ivermectin, a one-time animal medication turned so-called “wonder drug,” given its decadeslong efficacy in treating river blindness — a condition caused by a parasite — as well as head lice and the skin condition rosacea. The FDA has approved its prescribed use for these illnesses.
Claims of COVID-19 cures began to emerge within weeks of the disease’s appearance in the U.S., and have included everything from cannabidiol and colloidal silver to essential oils. Since early March, the FDA has issued 147 warning letters to firms and individuals claiming they have a cure or a treatment for COVID-19. The FDA even set up a cross-agency task force with the Federal Trade Commission to address fraudulent or questionable products and treatment methods.
Only a few have been given the green light for emergency use without official approval.
Amanda Turney, a spokeswoman for the FDA, said, “Under the EUA process, in emergency situations when there are no adequate, approved and available alternatives, the FDA has the authority to authorize medical products for use under specified conditions before all the evidence that would be needed for full FDA approval is available.
"In considering EUA requests," she continued, "the agency promptly and carefully evaluates the totality of the scientific evidence that is available on the product’s safety and effectiveness. … As part of its overall EUA evaluation, the FDA must also determine that the product’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks.”
So far, the FDA has not had enough evidence to grant EUA status to ivermectin and the Front Line alliance's therapeutic protocol.
State health officials said this is why New Mexico and its Medical Advisory Team have yet to try it out.
Jodi McGinnis Porter, a spokeswoman for the state Human Services Department, said, “The FDA has created a special emergency program for possible therapies, the Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP). It uses every available method to move new treatments to patients as quickly as possible, while at the same time finding out whether they are helpful or harmful.”
Doctors with the alliance have recently held news conferences and participated in Senate subcommittee hearings to tout their treatment, and they have been emailing public health directors.
Alliance co-founder Dr. Paul Marik said the response from the federal government “has been so loud I haven’t heard a single word."
He blames "the influence of Big Pharma" for blocking his group's treatment from use in the U.S. "They control the FDA, the NIH, the CDC, and Big Media,” he said.
"What the government is doing is a crime against humanity. It’s shameful," Marik said.
Michael Abrams, a health researcher with Washington, D.C-based Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group, has a different perspective.
“There are a lot of people peddling nonsense therapies,” Abrams said. “And there are always going to be snake oil salesmen out there. There’s a lot of noise and therapies and treatments that are total nonstarters. So are people trying to sell remedies? The way Trump did with hydroxychloroquine? Yes.”
When there’s the chance for an off-label use of a drug, Abrams said, companies will try to get approval. “But there’s a lot of potential there for misuse,” he said. “Especially locally.”
He was impressed with the impassioned pleas of the alliance's doctors, he said, but it’s “always concerning when someone says that clinical trials are not needed because we do not have time to be so cautious. COVID-19 is a perfect situation to do clinical trials because we have lots of cases emerging fast.”
Said Butters: “I just want this to be out there. It’s something that could possibly work. But I think it’s more than a maybe. And if we can save New Mexicans’ lives, that’s what it’s about.”
Abrams urges more caution.
“It has to have some science behind it," he said. "The evidence needs to be brought forth. It needs to be sourced clinically. This medical student is not getting purchase because that’s not how science works.”
