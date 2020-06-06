New Mexico residents receiving federal food assistance will receive another boost for June.
The state Human Services Department, which oversees the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and allocates benefits, announced Friday it was extending a pandemic-related initiative that allows everyone in the program to receive the maximum amount in benefits.
This means assistance recipients in a one-person household will receive $194 and a household of four people will receive $646.
Karmela Martinez, director of the department's Income Support Division, said the increases were made to prevent food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These additional SNAP benefits are critical to many New Mexican households and will assist many families facing difficulties," Martinez said in a news release.
New applicants in June also will see supplemental benefits. Two factors in benefits are household size and net income.
Jodi McGinnis Porter, a department spokeswoman, said the bump in benefits will apply for the month of June, but any extension after that will have to come from a federal decision.
"We will do everything in our power to allocate it if the federal government continues to approve it," McGinnis Porter said
