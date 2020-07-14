New Mexico's burgeoning COVID-19 caseload grew by 227 Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.
In all, New Mexico has seen 15,514 cases.
In addition, the state reported three more COVID-19 deaths, including a man and woman in their 30s, from McKinley and San Juan counties, respectively, and a man in his 90s from Bernalillo County.
Bernalillo County had 65 cases, with Doña Ana County reporting 49. Santa Fe County reported 12 cases.
McKinley and San Juan counties, long the state's epicenters, saw relatively few cases, with McKinley reporting 22 and San Juan reporting 12. However, lightly populated Union County, in far northeastern New Mexico, reported six cases.
The state said 171 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 6,429 are listed as having recovered.
