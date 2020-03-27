New Mexico's COVID-19 caseload took a significant jump Friday, with the state Department of Health reporting 55 additional positive tests.
The state's count now stands at 191.
Twenty-seven of the new cases were in Bernalillo County, but Santa Fe also saw a big jump, with seven. Overall, the Santa Fe area now has 29, the state's second-largest number.
Cases also rose significantly in Taos County, where five additional positives were reported. That county now has eight.
The Department of Health said 17 people are hospitalized.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
They have GOT to deal with the crowds at the grocery stores, we are just delivering customers to the virus. This is utter insanity.
The best thing to do, obviously, to close the doors and deliver orders via "pickup" or delivery. Today these services are available, but under staffed, with huge wait times. Until they deal with THAT mayhem, the virus will have field day. My information is current, based on driving around to the various stores today. The Governor needs to take that drive.
I don't understand why this isn't perfectly obvious, and yet no media coverage.
The Governor, her Cabinet, and the media are totally dropping the ball on this.
Its fine to issue yet another Proclamation, which affects very few, but she is ignoring a MAJOR problem at the grocery store mayhem.
As today's results indicate, this is getting out of hand, and whatever is done now, won't take effect the results for some weeks. Incompetence kills, and our Governor is incompetent. Issuing PR Proclamations while Rome burns.
