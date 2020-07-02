State health officials on Thursday announced 248 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, pushing the total number of cases to 12,520 since the pandemic reached New Mexico in March.
Three more people died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, officials said in a news release, for a total of 503 New Mexico deaths. The deaths announced Thursday include a woman in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was a resident of the Camino Healthcare facility in Albuquerque; a man in his 30s from McKinley County; and a woman in her 60s from McKinley County.
Santa Fe County reported nine new cases of the coronavirus Thursday for a total of 246.
Nearly 40 percent of the newly confirmed cases — 97 — were reported in Bernalillo County. Doña Ana County, where cases have been increasing, reported 42. There were 14 new cases in McKinley County, which has the highest number in New Mexico with 3,408, and 12 in San Juan County. San Juan has a total of 2,472 cases, while Bernalillo has 2,277. Doña Ana County, with the state's fourth-highest total, now has 999 cases.
There are currently 127 people hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19. There have been 1,945 hospitalizations in the state and 5,627 patients have recovered from the illness.
