N.M. cases grow by 100
State health officials reported 100 new cases of the coronavirus and three more deaths Saturday. New Mexico has had 26,661 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 14,396 people have recovered, according to the state Department of Health.
Doña Ana County had the most new infections Saturday with 19, while Santa Fe County added five additional cases.
Health officials reported deaths in Bernalillo, Lea and McKinley counties, raising the statewide total to 821.
As of Saturday, 67 people in New Mexico were hospitalized with COVID-19.
English drug trial resumes
LONDON — Oxford University announced Saturday it was resuming a trial for a coronavirus vaccine it is developing with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, a move that comes days after the study was suspended following a reported side-effect in a U.K. patient.
In a statement, the university confirmed the restart across all of its U.K. clinical trial sites after regulators gave the go-ahead following the pause on Sunday.
Oxford said globally some 18,000 people have received its vaccine so far. Volunteers from some of the worst affected countries — Britain, Brazil, South Africa and the U.S. — are taking part in the trial.
India’s cases cross 4.6M
NEW DELHI — India’s confirmed coronavirus tally has crossed 4.6 million after a record surge of 97,570 new cases in 24 hours.
India on Saturday also reported another 1,201 deaths, taking total fatalities to 77,472.
Infections are growing faster in India than anywhere else in the world and it is the second worst-hit country behind the United States. Experts say India’s limited and restrictive testing has masked the actual toll even as daily tests have been ramped up to more than 1 million.
The Health Ministry said that over three-fourth of reported COVID-19 cases had either recovered or been discharged.
Associated Press
