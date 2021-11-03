State health officials announced Wednesday children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to receive Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.
However, the Department of Health cautioned, many providers have not yet received their shipment of pediatric vaccines, so appointments for kids' shots might be delayed at some locations.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently provided emergency authorization for the vaccine for children as young as 5.
Children's doses will have one-third of the active ingredients that adults receive in their shots. Kids would get a second Pfizer shot 21 days or more after their first, the same as adults.
“Our children continue to be vulnerable without a vaccination. We encourage parents to schedule appointments with their medical provider or via vaccineNM.org — so kids can go back to being kids,” state Deputy Health Secretary Dr. Laura Parajon said in a statement.
Parents who find appointments are not immediately available should check back over the next two weeks, the department said in a news release issued later Wednesday. Shipments of child vaccines were set to arrive in waves between Monday and Nov. 10.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
99.98%
