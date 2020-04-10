Staff or residents at eight assisted living facilities in the state, including one in Santa Fe, have tested positive for COVID-19, the Governor's Office announced in a news release issued Friday.
Positive cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus were found at the Legacy at Santa Fe, a senior living facility on the city's northwest side, in addition to seven other such homes in other cities and a mental health hospital in Albuquerque.
The Governor's Office did not release data showing how many people have tested positive for COVID-19 at each facility.
The facilities identified include Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque, Aztec Health Care, Beehive Homes in Farmington, Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque, Good Samaritan Manzano del Sol in Albuquerque, Lifecare Farmington, Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque, and La Vida Llena in Albuquerque, which has had numerous confirmed cases of the coronavirus and several deaths.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office also announced 106 additional positive tests for the virus, including 38 new cases in Bernalillo County and two new cases in Santa Fe County.
Two more people have died with complications related to COVID-19: A Bernalillo County man in his 90s and an 80-year-old Sandoval County man.
A total of 19 have now died in New Mexico after contracting the virus, and the state has identified a total of 1,091 positive cases.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.