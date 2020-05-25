The Governor's Office on Monday announced three more deaths related to COVID-19 and 93 additional cases.
New Mexico now has 7,026 confirmed cases and 320 deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
All three deaths Monday were people who lived in the state's northwestern hot spot and had underlying medical conditions.
They were a McKinley County man in his 50s, and a man and woman from San Juan County, both in their 50s.
The state lists 216 people currently hospitalized for the illness and 2,522 as recovered. A total of 1,264 people in the state have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since the pandemic reached New Mexico.
San Juan and McKinley counties reported the most new cases Monday — 26 and 25, respectively. Those two counties make up more than half of the state's cases despite having only 10 percent of its population.
Cases in Doña Ana County continue to grow, with an additional 16 added Monday for a total of 423. Bernalillo County added 13 more cases for a total of 1,347.
Two more Santa Fe County residents tested positive, bringing its total to 133.
There also were two new cases at the Otero County Prison Facility — one in state custody, the other a federal inmate. The prison now has a total of 93 confirmed cases among federal and state inmates. The nearby Otero County Processing Center has 92 cases among immigration detainees.
The state Department of Health corrected previously reported numbers. Those include nine duplicates, one case that had not been lab confirmed and one Santa Fe resident who had been listed as being from out-of-state.
