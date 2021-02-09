New Mexico health officials announced the state had a daily count of 413 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, and 19 more people had died from COVID-19.
The numbers brought New Mexico's total caseload to 178,280, with 3,430 deaths, including 124 in Santa Fe County. The county had 28 new cases of the virus Tuesday.
The state Department of Health said in a news release that a Feb. 7 report of a Santa Fe County man in his 70s who died from COVID-19 was a duplicate of a death reported Feb. 1.
There were 369 state residents hospitalized Tuesday for treatment of COVID-19, a number that has declined along with daily counts of positive test results.
As the spread of the illness continues to slow statewide, the state has increased its rollout of coronavirus vaccines. By Tuesday, over 342,000 doses had been administered in the state, including 89,208 booster shots. Nearly 253,000 people have received their first dose, out of almost 595,000 who registered on a state website for the vaccine.
