State health officials said New Mexico's COVID-19 numbers included 178 new cases statewide and two deaths, both in Eddy County.
The state said 48 of the new cases were in Bernalillo County, with 28 in Chaves County.
Santa Fe County reported seven cases.
The deaths included a man in his 30s and a man in his 80s, both from far southeastern New Mexico. In all, 875 people have died from COVID-19.
The state has seen 29,157 cases overall since the crisis began in the spring. Eighty people are hospitalized and 16,565 cases have been designated as having recovered.
