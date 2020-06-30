State health officials on Tuesday announced there are now 12,147 cases of the novel coronavirus in New Mexico after 168 more patients tested positive.
Four more people in the state have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, health officials said in a news release, bringing the number of deaths to 497.
The deaths reported Tuesday include a man in his 70s from Luna County; a woman in her 50s from McKinley County; a man in his 70s from McKinley County, who was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup; and a man in his 70s from San Juan County, who was a resident of the BeeHive Homes facility in Farmington.
The newly confirmed coronavirus cases include three in Santa Fe County, which now has a total of 237; 97 are in the 87507 ZIP code, an area that has seen a growing number of positive test results.
There also were five new cases among state prisoners held at the Otero County Prison Facility. The prison, which houses state and federal inmates, has had 718 cases — more than 80 percent of the population.
There are currently 127 people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, state health officials reported. That's up from 119 a day earlier. A total of 1,902 patients in the state have been hospitalized for the illness since the pandemic began here in March.
