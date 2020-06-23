The state reported 147 additional COVID-19 cases and seven deaths Wednesday, bringing its number of fatalities to 476 since the crisis began in the spring.
The deaths included two residents of a congregate living facility in Grants; two people who were hospitalized in Dona Ana County; a man in his 70s from Sandoval County; a woman in her 60s from San Juan County; and a man in his 90s from Taos County who had been at a rehabilitation center in Albuquerque. The latest cases bring the state's total to 10,838.
McKinley County reported 50 new cases, with 41 in San Juan County and 20 in Bernalillo County. There were two new cases in Santa Fe County and six cases among those held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility in Estancia.
The state said 141 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 4,874 are listed as having recovered.
The Department of Health also listed 45 long-term care and acute care facilities statewide as having at least one resident and/or staff member testing positive for COVID-19 in the past 28 days.
