State health officials announced 128 new positive test results for the novel coronavirus on Monday, including five in Santa Fe County, bringing the total number of cases in New Mexico to 10,694.
There were no new deaths in the state from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.
Among the new cases were 32 in McKinley County, which has had more than 3,100 cases overall, and 11 in tiny Hidalgo County, with a population of about 4,200 people, which has had a small outbreak in the last week. It's total number of cases is 39.
Cases in Santa Fe County, which had a total of 201 as of Monday, have grown at an increasing pace over the past month, with many new cases reported in the 87507 ZIP code, the county's hot spot. In comparison, the county had a total of 129 cases on May 22 and 93 on April 22, according to state reports.
State officials said in a news release that previously reported numbers included nine cases among federal inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility that should have been listed as state inmate cases. The Otero prison now has 687 cases — 412 infections among state inmates and 275 among federal inmates. Another 146 federal detainees have been infected with the virus at a nearby immigration facility.
There are now 139 patients in the state hospitalized for COVID-19, according to state data. A total of 1,754 have been hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, and 469 people have died. More than 4,700 have recovered.
