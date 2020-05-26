State health officials on Tuesday announced 107 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and five more deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
New Mexico now has 7,130 cases and 325 deaths.
Among the new deaths are a man in his 60s from Cibola County; a man in his 70s from McKinley County, who was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup; a woman in her 80s from Otero County; a woman in her 60s from San Juan County; and a man in his 70s from San Juan County, who was a resident of the Cedar Ridge Inn facility in Farmington.
There were 22 new cases reported in McKinley County and 26 in San Juan County, which together have more than half of New Mexico's total cases of the novel coronavirus.
Torrance County, which had only 20 cases previously, reported 12 new cases Tuesday.
There were no new cases reported in Santa Fe County.
The state reported 14 new cases among federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees held at the Torrance County Detention Facility; the total number of state and federal inmates with confirmed cases of the virus is 205.
There are now 211 New Mexico patients hospitalized for COVID-19. A total of 1,264 people have been hospitalized since the illness reached the state.
Previously reported numbers included three errors: Two cases that have been identified as duplicates, one in McKinley County and one in San Juan County, and one case in San Juan County has been determined to be an out-of-state resident.
