State health officials on Monday announced 101 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and five more deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.
The new cases, which bring the state's total to 2,823, include 58 in McKinley County and 21 in San Juan County, where the virus has taken a toll on members of the Navajo Nation. The rate of cases in the state affecting Native American people rose to 50 percent Monday.
There were no new cases in Santa Fe County.
The state has had 104 deaths from COVID-19. The five announced Monday include two men in their 70s from San Juan County, a man in his 80s from San Juan County, a man in his 60s from Socorro County and a man his 60s from Cibola County. The Cibola County man was a resident of the Central Desert Behavioral Health facility in Albuquerque, the state said in a news release.
The statement said four previously reported cases were determined to be false positives — two in Bernalillo County, one in Curry County, and one in Eddy County.
There are 155 people in the state hospitalized for COVID-19, and 666 patients have recovered from the illness, the state reported.
PEOPLE DONT BELIEVE THIS TRUMPED UP DATA ANYMORE
Thank you Governor for your actions and not surrendering. The NY Times is in agreement. Perhaps the Mayor of Grants needs to get another check on reality.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/24/us/coronavirus-new-mexico.html
“Still, infectious disease specialists say New Mexico seems to have staved off disaster — for the moment, at least — with a coronavirus death rate that is lower than neighboring states like Colorado and Oklahoma.”
Does any one know or can cite how New Mexico defines a COVID-19 death. Are they presumptive based on symptoms, or is there a test done identifying the virus in the deceased? Some coroners in states notably, Pennsylvania have significantly adjusted fatality numbers down.
Maybe soon they will stop misrepresenting cases as total cumulative cases, and report the scientifically accurate, and significant thing, which is to report active cases.
You can do the rough math by subtracting recoveries and deaths from the running total. It would be even better if they reported recoveries by county. If they did, it's likely active cases are dropping in Santa Fe County.
