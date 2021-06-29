New Mexico's coronavirus counts continue to fall, but the state on Tuesday added two deaths to its list.
The state Department of Health said the state added just 55 coronavirus cases, but reported the deaths of a man in his 80s from Bernalillo County and a woman in her 90s from Doña Ana County.
The state said 4,338 people have died since the crisis began more than a year ago.
Seventy-five people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico.
Five of the new cases are from Santa Fe County. Bernalillo County, by far the state's most populous, had just 14.
