New Mexico health officials announced 73 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday and said nine more people in the state have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The state now has a total of 25,352 infections and 779 deaths. The deaths reported Monday include a man from Bernalillo County, a man from Curry County, two women from Doña Ana County, a woman from Hidalgo County, a woman from Lea County, a man from Rio Arriba County, a woman from San Juan County and a man from Taos County.

Santa Fe County, which had three new cases Monday, has a total of 821.

There are 65 people in the state hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, health officials said, and 12,960 patients have recovered.

