State health officials reported 838 new coronavirus cases, with about one-fourth in Bernalillo County.
The county, centered by Albuquerque, has seen 72,317 of the state's 256,947 cases. On Wednesday, it added 214 new cases.
According to state Department of Health data, 1,075 people in Bernalillo County have died from COVID-19.
According to Wednesday's report, Santa Fe County added 22 new cases. Santa Fe County has seen 12,527 cases since the first reports of the coronavirus in the spring of 2020 and 166 deaths.
There were 14 new cases in Rio Arriba County and three in Los Alamos County.
The Department of Health said 10 more New Mexicans have died from COVID-19, including two women and a man from Doña Ana County, and three people from Eddy County in the far southeastern part of the state.
The state reported 336 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.