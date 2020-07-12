The state Department of Health reported 262 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, including nine in Santa Fe County.
The state now has a total of 15,028 confirmed cases, equal to about 0.72 percent of the population, and 6,322 people have recovered. Santa Fe County has seen 337 cases, or about 0.22 percent of its population.
The state also announced two new deaths — a Bernalillo County man in his 70s and a San Juan County man in his 40s — to bring the state's death toll to 545.
According to the state Department of Health, 170 people are currently hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.
