New Mexico raised its COVID-19 case count by 222 Wednesday, with eight additional deaths.
One of the victims was a woman in her 70s from Rio Arriba County. Five others were from Doña Ana County.
Of the additional coronavirus cases reported by the state Department of Health, 14 were from Santa Fe County. Also, there was one case reported among inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico south of Santa Fe.
There are 114 people in New Mexico hospitals battling COVID-19, the state said.
The state is approaching a dubious milestone in the fight against the virus. The fatalities reported Wednesday put New Mexico at 3,996 deaths, just four short of 4,000 since the crisis began here in March 2020.
The state said 35 percent of those eligible have been fully vaccinated. Nearly 54 percent have received at least one inoculation.
