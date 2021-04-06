New Mexico reported eight deaths and 181 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
Four of the fatalities were from Bernalillo County, and all the victims were in their 60s or older, the state said. In all, New Mexico has lost 3,960 people to the disease.
Of the new cases, only six were in Santa Fe County.
Though some states around the nation are showing troubling rises in cases due to coronavirus variants and other factors, New Mexico's numbers have been stable. The Department of Health said there are 82 people hospitalized with COVID. The state reported 518,181 people — 30.8 percent — have been fully vaccinated.
The agency announced Tuesday that more than 99 percent of people in the first phase of the vaccine distribution program who have registered for shots have been invited to at least their first appointment.
