New Mexico's fast-rising COVID-19 count may be beginning to slow a bit.
The state reported 1,786 new cases for a three-day period that included Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Though those numbers remain high, they are lower than other recent weekend counts. Even better news was a slowdown in hospitalizations — 320 as of Monday.
However, 14 more New Mexicans died from the virus, including five people from Bernalillo County alone.
Santa Fe County reported 61 new cases over the weekend. There were 24 in Rio Arriba County and three in Los Alamos County.
Bernalillo County continued to lead the new case count with 491 over the three-day reporting period. There were 145 in Doña Ana County, 96 in Chaves County and 94 in Eddy County.
