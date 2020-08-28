The state announced 126 new COVID-19 cases Friday and three more deaths.
Twenty-two cases in both Bernalillo and Doña Ana counties headed the daily count. Santa Fe County reported three.
In all, New Mexico has seen 25,042 cases. Santa Fe County has reported 809 cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
A man in his 90s from Bernalillo County, a woman in her 30s from Otero County and a man in his 80s from Quay County died. All had underlying conditions, the state said.
Seventy-two people are hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19. The state lists 12,679 as having recovered.
